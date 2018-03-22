Beaumont police search for burglary suspect

Police are asking the public for help in identifying a burglary suspect caught on tape selling stolen items, or actually getting someone else to do his dirty work for him, reports the Beaumont Police Department (BPD).

According to a BPD, the pictured suspect went to Game Stop located in the Target Shopping Center on March 2. While at the store, he told another customer that he needed money for his baby but forgot his ID and couldn't sell his Playstation. The unsuspecting customer agreed to make the transaction for him, not knowing that the Playstation was stolen in a burglary just a few weeks prior.

If you can identify this suspect, police ask that you send BPD a private Facebook message, call the department at (409) 832-1234 or call Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS (8477).