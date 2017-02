On January 16, this man committed a theft at M&D Supply located in the 4500 block of College Street, Beaumont Police posted on the department Facebook page Feb. 6.

He was driving a green Ford Taurus with rust spots (pictured). The suspect has distinctive tattoos.

If you can identify this man, please call Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS (8477).

- Beaumont Police Department