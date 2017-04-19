Beaumont police search for Houston murder suspect

Southeast Texas and Houston Crime Stoppers needs help locating Houston homicide suspect, Beaumont Police posted on their Facebook page on April 19.

Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers needs help locating Russell Cormier, a 53 year old Houston man. Cormier is charged with two counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault in Harris County, Texas. On April 17, Cormier shot and killed his estranged wife, went to another location and shot and killed a man, and early the next morning shot his neighbor multiple times.

Additional information indicates that a majority of Cormier's family live in or near Beaumont, Texas.

Cormier is described as 6 feet tall and 160 pounds. He was last seen driving a black, late 2000 model, Dodge Stratus, with a missing front driver's side hub cap.

Anyone with information about Cormier's whereabouts is asked to call Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409.833.TIPS (8477) or use the Crime Stoppers cell phone app, P3 Tips.

Tips can also be given to the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713-247-9100, Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS, or sent by texting TIP610 plus the information to CRIMES. All tipsters remain anonymous.

If you see this man, call 911 immediately. Do not approach, he is considered armed and dangerous.

- Beaumont Police Department