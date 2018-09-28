Beaumont police search for person of interest

Beaumont Police Detectives are asking for help in locating a person of interest in the robberies of Cigarette and More that occurred Sunday, September 16.

According to a statement by BPD, the person of interest is Jeremiah Markeith Washington, an 18-year-old Beaumont man. If anyone knows where BPD can locate Jeremiah they are asked to call the Beaumont Police Department at (409) 832-1234. To remain anonymous, call Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS or download the P3 TIPS app and use a smartphone or computer to submit the tip.

Previous coverage:

Cigarettes and More located at 1880 Washington was robbed twice on Sunday, Sept. 16.

According to a press release from BPD, at 11:35 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to Cigarettes and More in reference to a robbery. The two suspects were not able to obtain any money during the robbery and fled the area prior to Officer’s arrival. Later the same day, at 4:38 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to the same location in reference to an aggravated robbery that had just occurred. During the second robbery, two suspects entered the store. One suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money, while the other suspect stole money and cigarettes. The suspects then fled from the store on foot. The suspects were both described as black males wearing dark colored clothing and red bandannas over their faces.

