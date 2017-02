Beaumont Police posted on the department's Facebook page for the community to "mark your calendars" for Coffee with a Cop, Saturday, March 18 from 9 a.m.- 12 p.m.

"Come out to the Phelan McDonalds and bring the whole family!" the department wrote. "Get to know the officers that patrol your neighborhood!"

The event will be held at the McDonald's located at 6380 Phelan Boulevard.