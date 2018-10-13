Beaumont Public Schools Foundation raises funds for classroom projects

Start your morning off right on Tuesday, Oct. 23, by enjoying a delicious breakfast while also supporting local students during the Beaumont Public Schools Foundation’s 26th annual Fiesta Breakfast fundraiser at Casa Olé in the Target Shopping Center.

The annual “fun”draising event provides the Beaumont Public Schools Foundation (BPSF) with the means to offer grants that benefit local students enrolled in the Beaumont Independent School District (BISD). The BPSF, a nonprofit organization, visits several campuses twice annually, during Spring and Fall semesters, and distributes grants for innovative classroom projects, encouraging creativity and participation among students. BISD staff and students apply for the grants, each pitching their various ideas for fun, educational projects meant to enhance interest in school subjects and to improve learning in the classroom. Since 1993, the BPSF has awarded $277,867.64 in grant funds to 390 BISD staff and students. The BPSF Board of Directors is composed of community leaders whose interests focus on excellence in education for all students in the BISD.

BPSF Executive Director Beth Rhoades said the annual Fiesta Breakfast is the organization’s primary fundraising endeavor each year, and the foundation depends on the donations from the event to support grants awarded to teachers and students of BISD.

“For 25 years, Casa Olé and Crazy Jose’s have generously assisted in underwriting this event,” described Rhoades. “Proceeds from this important fundraising event fund the BPSF Awards Program which provides classroom materials to teachers and students in the Beaumont Independent School District. The BPSF’s main focus is awarding classroom grants that will impact students and ensure academic success.”

Last year’s Fiesta Breakfast raised approximately $37,899 for classroom grants and served a little over 400 guests in two hours. Cooks prepared and servers delivered 85 pounds of bacon, 120 pounds of eggs, 45 pounds of potatoes, five pots of ranchero sauce, 1,200 tortillas and 130 pounds of fruit.

As an entertaining bonus, servers and hosts will be dressed in their most festive costumes for the event.

“Support from our local community is essential to guarantee the program’s continued success,” said Rhoades. “Please encourage business associates and friends to join us to support this worthy cause.”

Sponsorships for the Fiesta Breakfast are still available. To sponsor, contact the BPSF at (409) 617-5134 or by email at bpsf93 [at] gmail [dot] com. Guests will enjoy an “authentic Mexican breakfast” prepared by the Casa Olé crew. A minimum $20 donation is requested, and tickets may be purchased in advance or at the door on the day of the event.