Beaumont resident killed in car accident

A 61-year-old Beaumont resident was killed in a car accident after she failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a pickup truck, according to a news release from BPD.

Around 3 p.m. on Nov. 14, BPD responded to the 9200 block of College Street in reference to a major vehicle crash. Preliminary investigation has revealed that a silver Scion, identified as 61-year-old Brenda Joyce Kea, was traveling North on Wooten and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Wooten and College Street.

The silver Scion was struck by a white Ford pickup truck that was traveling East in the 9200 block of College. Kea was transported to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.