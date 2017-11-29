Beaumont sewer evaluation begins this week

November 28, 2017
Work crews | Photo: Cleanserve, LLC

The City of Beaumont has hired Cleanserve, LLC to assist with the Citywide Sanitary Sewer Evaluation, water utilities designer Derek Richard said in a release.

On Monday, Nov. 27, Cleanserve, LLC will begin to clean and televise various sewer lines throughout the city, according to Richard, who said this process is essential in helping the City of Beaumont identify cost effective methods to rehabilitate defective manholes and sewer lines.

Prior to beginning any work, Cleanserve, LLC will inform residents of their activities by placing door hangers in the neighborhoods in which they will work.

- City of Beaumont

