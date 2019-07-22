Beaumont shooting leaves one dead

Submitted by Jennifer E. Trahan on July 22, 2019 - 8:50am
Beaumont shooting leaves one dead

The Beaumont Police Department responded to a call July 20, 2019, at about 11:30 p.m. to the 5100 block of Oriole in reference to shots fired. 

When officers arrived, they located a vehicle parked in the street still running and a blood trail leading into a nearby residence. Officers entered the house and found Cedric Carter, 38, of Beaumont, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported by EMS to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. 

Officers reported the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear and the investigation is on-going. 

