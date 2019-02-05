Beaumont skimming suspect apprehended in Miami

The Beaumont Police Department has reported an update to a skimming case dating back to 2017. According to BPD, one of the suspects was apprehended at Miami International Airport as he returned to the U.S. from Cuba. He is currently in federal custody. BPD is expected to release the identity of which suspect was taken into custody.

Original release:

On Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, at 10:22 p.m., Beaumont police responded to Gators West, located at 2890 Dowlen Road, in reference to a suspicious person call. A witness was observing two subjects possibly tampering with a gas pump at this location. When officers arrived, they found 33-year-old Carlos Garcia and 35-year-old Alfredo Almaguer-Almira to be actively tampering with a gas pump. Garcia and Almaguer-Almira were also found to be in possession of a credit card skimmer, as well as multiple prepaid VISA cards.

Detectives were notified and responded to the scene to continue the investigation. That evening, Garcia and Almaguer-Almira were both arrested for fraud-use/possession of identifying information and transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

During the course of the investigation, BPD detectives worked with U.S. Secret Service Agents to determine how much information was on the gas pump skimmer that was confiscated from the suspects. It was learned that the skimmer held account information from 258 different credit cards, which had a potential loss of $1.3 million, had the suspects not been caught by police that evening. The case was worked by BPD detectives and U.S. Secret Service and brought before a federal grand jury in October 2018, in which both suspects were indicted. However, prior to the indictment, both suspects had bonded out of the Jefferson County Correctional Facility and fled the country.