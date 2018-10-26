Beaumont stepfather allegedly shoots stepson
Damon Winters, a 40-year-old Beaumont man, allegedly shot his stepson the early morning of Friday, Oct. 26. According to Beaumont Police Officer Haley Morrow, at 1:29 a.m. Beaumont Police responded to a residence in the 800 block of Woodrow in reference to a victim of a shooting. Preliminary investigation has revealed that Winters and his 20-year-old stepson had a verbal altercation that turned physical, resulting in Winters shooting his stepson. Winters spoke with Detectives before being placed under arrest for aggravated assault- family violence. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.