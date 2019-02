The city of Beaumont announced the closure of two roadways within city limits.

Buford Street has been closed since Jan. 22. The span from Carroll Street to Sabine Pass will remain closed to all traffic until further notice as CenterPoint Energy works on gas line construction.

On Feb. 7, Clearwater Court from Residence Inn to Candlewood Suites will be closed for sewer line construction. It's expected to reopen on Feb. 13.