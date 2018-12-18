Beaumont taco shop robbed

The Beaumont Police Department announced downtown Beaumont restaurant, Tacos La Bamba, was robbed Saturday, Dec. 15, at about 9:30 a.m.

Through witnesses, officer deteremined two suspects entered the business armed with handguns. One of the suspects held the clerk at gunpoint demanding money while the other suspect ran to the back of the business where Barri Financial is located.

The second suspect struck one of the victims on the head with the handgun and took a large amount of cash prior to fleeing the scene with the first suspect.

BPD said the first suspect was a black male wearing a light gray hoody with black sweat pants and white shoes. The second suspect wore a black hoody, gray sweat pants and two-tone brown abd black gloves.

Anyone with information relating to this crime is asked to call Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS (8477) or Beaumont Police Department at (409) 832-1234.