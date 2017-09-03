Beaumont water on tap for now

"We're going to be fighting this every day," Beaumont City Manager Kyle Hayes remarked on the continuity of supplying tap water. The city's water service was disrupted after floodwater rose on the Neches River on Aug. 30 and compromised the city's pumping system, but was returned early Sept. 2. The supply was then disrupted later that afternoon, but was reportedly back in at least in some areas by 6 p.m.

From earlier in the day: Official word delivered on Sept. 2 referencing water utility services from the city of Beaumont prior to a scheduled 6 p.m. press conference to deliver more information on the subject:

"When the City of Beaumont lost water supply in the early morning hours of August 31, our water utilities staff began working around the clock to restore water to our citizens. Tiger Industries responded quickly with pumps and they have extended new lines to the water plant. Exxon Mobil, Echo Construction, and Jefferson County Drainage District 6 have also been extremely helpful. Six pumps are now in place refilling water to the plant, where it is being treated prior to being pumped to the city.

"There will be periodic interruptions in water service as well as changes in water pressure throughout the plant start up process. Once water pressure is restored, it is imperative to follow the guidelines of the boil water notice.

"It is important to remember that this is a temporary solution until the water along the Neches River recedes and damage to the two water intake facilities can be assessed. Thank you very much for your patience during this historical event."

- Mayor Becky Ames