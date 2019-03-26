Beaumont woman pleads guilty to child endangerment, evading police

A Beaumont woman pleaded guilty for evading arrest and child endangerment after a June 17, 2018, incident.

According to Jefferson County District Attorney information, a Beaumont police officer responding to a call for service spotted Chelsea Batiste, 24, traveling in a Dodge Challenger “at a very high rate of speed.” The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, which resulted in Batiste fleeing from the officer through the residential neighborhoods.

Following a short pursuit, Batiste pulled into a store located on Grand Ave. and was taken into custody.

“It was at that time, I observed four kids unrestrained in the backseat of her vehicle ranging from 3 years to 10 years,” reads the arrest affidavit. “Batiste admitted she got nervous and did not want to stop for the police because she had just got out of jail for unrelated charges. Due to the inclement weather (very wet roads), the children not being in car seats and Batiste admitting she intentionally drove at a high rate of speed to evade officers, it led me to believe her conduct placed the children in imminent danger of death, bodily injury or physical or mental impairment.”

Batiste was initially charged with evading arrest/detention with a vehicle and four counts of endangering child – criminal negligence. Before Judge John Stevens on March 25, Batiste pleaded guilty to the evasion charge and one count of child endangerment. She is scheduled for sentencing on May 6.