Beaumont's First Baptist Church's Community Easter Egg Hunt is April 15

Beaumont's First Baptist Church is having their ninth annual community Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 15 in Rogers Park.

The hunt for 25,000 eggs begins at 11 a.m. sharp, according to the event announcement. Bring your own basket for egg gathering.

"The community Easter egg hunt ... has grown to over 1,000 in attendance each year," children's pastor Melissa Johnson said.

All ages are welcome from birth through preteens, Johnson added. Five fields are broken up for different age groups to give everyone a chance to get as many eggs as possible. This year, the church is adding one more field for kids with disabilties called "Special Blessings."

The event also includes a bike giveaway raffle for 16 bicycles.

Rogers Park is located at 1455 Dowlen Road. For more information, call (409) 833-1426 or visit www.fbcbeaumont.org.

- Eleanor Skelton