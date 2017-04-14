Beauty pageant gives special needs kids a place to shine

The Some-Bunnies Miracle special needs beauty pageant at West Brook High School on Saturday, April 1, brought contestants from all over Southeast Texas and beyond.

“One of our contestants travels six hours just to get here,” said LaRanda Pippin, who started We are Miracles Pageants in 2013. “They’ve been in it every year. We’ve got one from Louisiana that came this year.”

We are Miracles has held a total of four annual pageants.

Her daughter, Paris Pippin, has special needs, she explained.

“I was cleaning in her bedroom one day and went to my little boy’s room and saw he had all these trophies and she didn’t have any,” Pippin said. “I thought it would be a good thing to start in our community, those miracles, to give them a day, a spotlight and forget their doctors’ appointments for a day.”

Contestants from newborn to age 30 are eligible to enter, and West Brook’s Academic for Life special education class co-hosts the production.

This year’s We are Miracles King was Clark Gernale, 20. The We are Miracles Queen was Annie Keierleber.

Pippin said the next pageant will most likely not be until 2019. She plans to pair a veteran with “each of our miracles.”