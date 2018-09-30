Benefit lunch supports assistant fire chief

A barbecue benefit lunch is being held Friday, Sept. 28, at the Beaumont Fire headquarters. The benefit is being held for Assistant Fire Chief for Beaumont Fire and Rescue Christian Singler in his fight with cancer.

According to a statement from Beaumont Professional Firefighters local 399, Singler was diagnosed with a rare form of head and neck cancer in June. He is currently receiving treatment at MD Anderson in Houston with an aggressive radiation and chemotherapy treatment plan that will help him beat this diagnosis and return to the job and community that he has served so faithfully. Benefits from this fundraiser will assist Chris in his rising ‘out -of-pocket’ medical-treatment expenses and costs associated to his recovery from this illness.

Singler has served with the Beaumont Fire Department for the past 25 years and is currently the Departments’ Assistant Fire Chief. He has held that position for the last 7 years after working his way up through the ranks and dedicating his career to helping those in need within our community. He has been a caring father to his children; his oldest son Randy is now a Captain within the Department as well, and a loving husband to his wife Ellen Singler for the past 21 years.

Beaumont Fire Headquarters is located at 400 Walnut. Plates are $10 and will feature a link wrap and a pulled pork sandwich.