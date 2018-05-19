Bevil Oaks, Orange, Hardin Co. to receive flood mitigation assistance grants

The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) authorized more than $27.7 million in flood mitigation assistance grants, including $4,108,561 for elevation projects in Bevil Oaks. That’s more money than was devoted to any other single project.

The city of Orange will receive $244,696 for acquisition projects, and Hardin County will get $2,721,501.96 for acquisition projects.

These grants are funded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and will be used to mitigate flood damages and prevent future losses. Thirteen applications were approved by FEMA for this assistance.

The TWDB administers FEMA’s Flood Mitigation Assistance grant program for Texas. FEMA annually accepts applications for these grants.

The other projects receiving flood mitigation grants are:

• City of El Lago - $259,376 for an acquisition project

• City of Fort Worth - $515,500 for acquisition projects

• Harris County Flood Control District- $10,487,076.34 for acquisition projects

• City of Houston - $93,750 for advance assistance

• City of Jersey Village - $3,355,447.63 for elevation projects

• City of Longview - $297,536.30 for acquisition projects

• City of McAllen - $1,048,818.75 for drainage projects

• City of Nassau Bay- $1,392,247.20 for acquisition projects

• City of Nassau Bay - $2,833,332 for elevation projects

• City of Teague - $386,067.31 for elevation projects

In addition to the FEMA grants, communities are contributing approximately $2,767,000 of local match funds. The Flood Mitigation Assistance grant program assists communities by providing federal funds for cost-effective measures to reduce or eliminate the long-term risk of flood damage to buildings, manufactured homes, and other structures insurable under the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

For more information on the Flood Mitigation Assistance grants, visit the TWDB website.

The TWDB is the state agency charged with collecting and disseminating water-related data, assisting with regional planning and preparing the state water plan for the development of the state’s water resources. The TWDB administers cost-effective financial assistance programs for the construction of water supply, wastewater treatment, flood control, and agricultural water conservation projects.

— TWDB