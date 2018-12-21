Bicyclist killed in hit and run crash

Port Arthur police reported that they responded to a call in the 2300 block of Memorial Bouldvard in reference to a man being struck by a vehicle at around 7 p.m. Dec. 20. Officers located a 76-year-old white male just off the roadway with serious injuries upon arrival.

A preliminary investigation determined a vehicle driving north on the highway struck the man as he was attempting to cross the roadway on a bicycle. The vehicle then fled the scene of the accident. The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital where he died from his sustained injuries.

The name of the victim has not been released. The Criminal Investigations Division and the Advanced Accident Team are assisting with the investigation. Anyone with information relating to the accident is asked to call Port Arthur Police Department at (409) 983-8600 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS (8477).