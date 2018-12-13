Bicyclist killed in Orange County crash

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) deputies responded to a wreck on Highway 105 on Wednesday, Dec. 12, around 7 p.m. causing the death of a 31-year-old bicyclist.

According to preliminary information from DPS, a 2008 Ford truck was traveling southbound on Highway 105. At the same time, a bicyclist was traveling north on the shoulder of the southbound lane. The driver of the truck left the southbound lane and went onto the shoulder striking the man on the bicycle.

The bicyclist was identified as Shannon Harrington, 31, of Vidor, and was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Rodney Price.

The driver of the truck, 18-year-old Kevin Lightfoot, of Silsbee, was not injured in the wreck.

DPS reports the investigation of the cause of the crash is ongoing.