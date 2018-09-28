Bike thief gets hard time

Jefferson County Criminal District Attorney Bob Wortham announced today that Warrick Ball, 49, was sentenced by a Jefferson County jury to 6 years in Texas prison following trial in the 252nd District Court.

On September 19, 2017, the Beaumont Police Department was investigating a potential theft offense of a bicycle at 2 a.m. Officer Shaun Boudreaux spotted an individual on a bicycle matching the description. He ordered Ball to stop for the purposes of an investigative detention. Ball refused to comply and fled on a bicycle. With the assistance of Boudreaux’s canine partner Gus and other officers of the department, they located Ball hiding in a ditch.

Ball had been previously convicted of this same offense on two different occasions. The law provides that proof of one prior conviction raises the offense from a misdemeanor to a state jail felony.

The jury found the defendant guilty of the offense as charged in under forty minutes. During the punishment phase of trial, the prosecution presented six more state jail felony convictions from Ball’s past. This elevated the punishment to a third degree felony with a possible punishment of 2-10 years in prison.

After further deliberating for 13 minutes, the jury sentenced Ball to 6 years in a Texas prison. The jury did not assess a fine.

- LEANNE WINFREY, JEFF.CO.DIST. ATTY. OFFICE