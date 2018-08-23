BISD enrollment increases as days pass

Enrollment for Beaumont ISD’s campuses continued to increase even after the district’s Board of Managers/Trustees approved changing the name of the Carrol A. “Butch” Thomas Education Support Center to that of BISD Memorial Stadium. According to numbers released by BISD, enrollment for Thursday, Aug. 16, the day of the vote, was 18,066. The following day, enrollment was 18,122. By Monday, Aug. 20, the date of a threatened “sick-out” day of protest aimed at keeping students home as a sign of opposition to the stadium-renaming vote, the enrollment numbers had climbed to 18,221.

However, according to BISD spokesperson Nakisha Burns, released numbers are not reflective of daily attendance. Attendance percentages for the Monday protest day were still not available the start of Tuesday, Aug. 21.