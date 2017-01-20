BISD gets clean annual audit while forensic findings still under wraps

After multiple financial audits that analysts had to qualify with exceptions, the Beaumont Independent School District is being presented the first “unqualified audit” of its finances since Texas Education Agency Commissioner Michael Williams ousted the elected Board of Trustees amid allegations of gross mismanagement and installed a Board of Managers to oversee BISD’s affairs in July 2014.

In the 2015-16 Annual Financial Report presented to the Board of Managers on Thursday, Jan. 19, the TEA-appointed officials are receiving an independent report that auditors believe “is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinions,” and maintain that the entity “complied, in all materials respects, with the types of compliance requirements … that could have a direct and material effect on each of its major federal programs for the year ended Aug. 31, 2016.”

The last unqualified audit – meaning an audit that doesn’t need to be qualified with the equivalent of a “but” or an “if” in the auditors’ findings to denote uncertainty – was presented to BISD in 2012 by then-independent auditor Gayle Botley, who is now facing state allegations concerning his BISD reports. Botley failed to detect more than $4 million stolen from the district while he was the auditor, and never reported to BISD the lax financial controls that allowed for the theft in the first place.

Annual auditing for 2013 was never reported until after 2014, when the Board of Managers commissioned the report upon their instatement to office.

In 2014, an audit of the finances revealed that BISD’s fund balance, which boasted tens of millions of dollars just a few years prior, had been depleted to the point that there wasn’t enough cash on hand to make monthly payroll. All that was left in BISD’s coffers, according to the 2014 audit, was a total fund balance of just over $2 million. However, the audit also revealed an unassigned fund balance in the negative by more than half a million dollars.

By the 2015 audit, BISD was still not able to garner an “unqualified opinion,” as there was still uncertainty in the numbers being presented to auditors. According to the 2015 audit report submitted by Gibson Ruddick Patterson LLP, “We were not able to determine the validity of the capital assets, beginning balances as well as the stated amount of $461,508,133 in the statement of net position as of Aug. 31, 2015. Management of the district was unable to provide appropriate records to support the beginning and ending balances for capital assets for the year ended Aug. 31, 2015.” In addition, the auditors noted, they were unable to determine the validity of the inventories beginning balance and were not able to observe the counting of physical inventories as of Aug. 31, 2015.

However, auditors noted progress: “The general fund balance increased significantly over the prior year. The general fund reported a fund balance this year of $14,798,240. Of this amount, $11,363,055 is for unrestricted use by the district. The district’s net position increased by $5.7 million during fiscal year 2015.”

The latest audit proffered to the district notes even more surplus added to the fund balance. According to the 2016 audit, the district added another $6 million in fund balance to report $26.9 million, of which $21 million is in the general fund.

Also, according to the audit, BISD’s efforts on bond refunding “decreased its aggregate debt service payment to maturity by $41.6 million and realized economic gain of $31.9 million.”

While prior audit reports contained upward of 40 recommendations for improvement, the 2015-16 audit has 11 findings – mostly policy update recommendations.

BISD has already instituted many financial control policy updates based on findings of the still-unreleased $1 million forensic audit performed in 2015.

This week, BISD attorneys did release the invoices used to pay the forensic auditors, which shows the scope of work performed during the investigatory process. From the invoices provided pursuant to a public information request, auditors reported dozens of interviews with witnesses, federal and local law enforcement, and prosecutors.

A summary of services provided as of March 2015 – just over a month into the audit – included details about the forensic investigation and analysis of the district’s $388 million bond construction program. By that time, forensic auditors had already conducted “over 20 probing witness interviews,” 23 “in-depth witness interviews to identify and gather evidence,” “developed follow-up leads for both additional interviews and record requests” and maintained contact with law enforcement officials.

In all, forensic auditors report conducting 113 witness interviews and perused vast documentation including bond construction manager Parson’s electronic construction file and financial records, investment and consolidated bank accounts, bond bid and contract data, IMPACT electronic files, and data connected to hurricane-related expenses and funding.

The last invoice provided for payment was submitted Nov. 12, 2015. According to the invoice from forensic auditors at Weaver and Tidwell LLP, the last amount owed to the team was $9,212 for drafting and editing reports and exhibits, meeting with the BISD Board and Managers and superintendent, and meeting with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.

Although the DA’s office requested witholding release of certain portions of the final audit for public review as the prosecuting agency still hasn’t finished its review of the data, BISD attorney Miles Bradshaw has stated in correspondence to the Texas attorney general that certain portions of the document are available for public review, and he will supply them to this newspaper in accordance with public information standards.