BISD releases 1,114 pages of forensic audit

What’s not in the information Beaumont Independent School District attorneys released of the district-commissioned and taxpayer-funded $1 million forensic audit are any findings, expert opinions, or proposed changes to policy or procedure. You also won’t see any mention of the more than $4 million former Chief Financial Officer Devin McCraney and Comptroller Sharika Allison admitted to stealing.

There is no talk of maintenance department head Darryl Johnson paying taxpayer-funded wages to his wife Erin, and girlfriend “Kay” Pete (Edmonson), month after month on BISD payroll although neither woman ever worked for the district. None of the 1,000-plus pages touches on Patricia Lambert stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from every pot of money she could access – which included campus funds, activity funds, and every little penny students brought to the school through candy sales and graduation events while she lorded over Central High School.

What you will find is page after page carefully documenting just a few key events that forensic analysts focused on when examining BISD’s $388 million bond initiative.

According to the data produced pursuant to a public information request, forensic auditors did find that even after receipts for purchases – whether questionable or not – there should still be $7.9 million remaining in bond funds.

Among the events auditors noted in their submission to the BISD Board of Managers, there were wire transfers in excess of $1 million each for a Barrington Heights land purchase and Fibrebond bill, and also $3.6 million for land for the football stadium on I-10. Additionally, auditors noted, there was an $8.1 million wire transfer from the district’s Lonestar account to pay Bank of NY, and more than $14 million was paid on bond projects through the general revenue fund.

Projects undertaken by the now defunct Eric Boutte-led HRE produced a large number of documents forensic analysts thought of interest to the Board of Managers, as were multiple instances of projects increasing in scope to the tune of millions of dollars, signed off on not by the elected Board of Trustees, but by then superintendent Carrol Thomas.

Scott Favre’s insurance collection documents – and multi-million-dollar compensation requests – are contained in the released data, as are documents related to project manager Parsons, Turner Construction Company dba Turner/Hallmark JV1, and the International Design & Consulting Group Inc. dba ECM, to name just a few.

BISD consulting attorney Miles Bradshaw said the attorney general is reviewing a request to withhold additional documents pursuant to an ongoing criminal investigation and pending or anticipated civil or criminal litigation. The district and criminal investigators have been in possession of the forensic audit for over a year. To date, no criminal or civil litigation has been filed.

To view the entirety of the 1,114 pages released by BISD on Wednesday, Jan. 25, download the PDF attachment above.