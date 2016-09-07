BISD teacher on leave amid theft allegations

A Beaumont Independent School District special education teacher is on paid administrative leave pending the results of an investigation into allegations that she absconded with student money meant for extracurricular activity purposes. The teacher was placed on leave Friday, Sept. 2, after Central High School Principal Ron Jackson was informed of theft allegations relating to the educator’s role as a sponsor for the campus’ flag girl team, BISD special attention to the superintendent Nakisha Burns reported.

Alisa Boutte, according to district records, has been a special-education teacher at Central High School for two years. In her Behavior Transition class, she is responsible for eight students; but, it is the nine-student extracurricular sponsorship role that Boutte is alleged to have gone derelict. As the flag girl sponsor, Boutte was allegedly given a large sum of money by the team members to be used for the purchase of equipment that has yet to surface. An administrator at the campus alerted principal Jackson to allegations that Boutte misappropriated the students’ funds Friday, shortly before Boutte was relieved of duty.

Burns said the amount allegedly stolen by the educator remains under investigation. Boutte has a lifetime teacher certification as a special education teacher, which she has held since 1992.