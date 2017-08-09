Body found in Calcasieu Parish

On August 2, at about 1:30 p.m., the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the area of Highway 12 and Creek Road in Starks in regard to a parish worker stating he had found a body of a man in the woods.

After further investigation, the body has been identified as Dustin R. Hammons, 22, of Houston, TX.

The investigation has revealed Hammons received trauma to his body so his death is being ruled a homicide. The cause and manner of death are pending the coroner’s investigation.

The investigation is continuing and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking if anyone has any information concerning this homicide. Anyone who believes they may have seen suspicious activity in the area of Highway 12 and Creek Road any time between Tuesday, August 1 and Wednesday, August 2 should call CPSO at (337) 491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at (337) 439-2222.

Because Hammons is not from our area, we are including a picture of him in an effort to gather information for the investigation of his death. CPSO Detective Casey Lafargue is the lead investigator on this case.

- Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office