Body found identified as missing man

After responding to a call of a body floating in a private pond near Vidor's community pool, the Vidor Police Department (VPD) has released the identity of the man found.

Officers were reviewing all missing persons cases in the area as they awaited the medical examiner to make identification of the body.

An autopsy was conducted on May 30 and the examiner was able to establish the body belonged to 49-year-old Patrick Steven Wall, of Vidor.

Information from VPD stated, "The autopsy showed no unnatural trauma to the body. We are awaiting toxicology results for the final autopsy determination and cause of death."

Wall had been reported missing by family members on May 28, the same day the body was discovered.