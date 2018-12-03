Body found on McFaddin Beach believed to be man who fled wardens

Saturday, Nov. 30, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to assist a game warden who had encountered a suspicious male near McFaddin Beach. When the game warden approached the male, he fled in his vehicle. The game warden later located his vehicle near the waters edge and saw the man flee into the water. He was last seen approximately 200 yards out in the surf. JCSO Marine Unit Deputies responded to the scene as well as the JCSO helicopter. Attempts to locate the male in the water were unsuccessful. The search was called off for the night but resumed the morning on Sunday. Around 8 a.m. Sunday, as deputies began to resume the search for the missing man, two citizens walking along the beach, approximately 12 miles south of the entrance to the McFaddin Wildlife Refuge, discovered the body of a male who had washed up on shore. Deputies recovered the body and Justice of the Peace Tom Gilliam ordered an autopsy. The body is believed to be that of the man who went missing Saturday and was identified as Stuart Gay, 56 of Port Neches.