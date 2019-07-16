Body found at rail yard

Submitted by Jennifer E. Trahan on July 15, 2019 - 12:10pm
Body found at rail yard

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after train line employees discovered a body in the rail yard. 

According to information from JCSO, at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13, deputies received a call from a Union Pacific  employee who reported that he had just found a badly decomposed body in a dumpster on the rail yard property located in the 107000 block of Old Sour Lake Road. 

Deputies responded to the scene, as did Justice of the Peace Ray Chesson. Judge Chesson has ordered an autopsy.

