Body found in Vidor canal

On Aug. 20, at about 5:30 p.m., the Vidor Police Department received a call from an individual in reference to a body floating in the canal near S. Main Street and Greathouse Road. The body was recovered with the assistance of Orange Count Emergency Service District No. 1 and was tentatively identified as a local male resident.

Justice of the Peace Joy Dubose-Simonton ordered an autopsy. The investigation is ongoing pending results of the medical examiner. VPD will release the name of the man pending final identification and notification of next of kin.