Body found in Vidor pond

An autopsy has been ordered after the Vidor Police Department recovered the body of an individual floating in a private pond near the city's community pool.

According to Vidor Chief Rod Carroll, the department received a call of a possible body floating in the pond around the 19000 block of Interstate 10. With assistance from the Orange County Sheriff's Office and Orange County Emergency Service District No. 1, the remains of a suspected white male were recovered.

Due to the body being in the water for an extended amount of time, VPD was unable to identify the man nor cause of death. Justice of the Peace Rodney Price ordered an autopsy and VPD is awaiting the medical examiner to make a positive identification. In the meantime, VPD is reviewing all missing persons reports in the area.