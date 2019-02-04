Body of missing man recovered

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office reported they recovered the body of Donald Goodman with the help of Texas EquuSearch on Saturday, Feb. 2.

Goodman was reported missing when his truck was found abandoned on the Taylors Bayou Bridge on Jan. 23. At the time, JCSO activated their marine and aviation units and scoured the area with assistance from divers from Port Arthur Fire Department. They performed several searches throughout the area during the time Goodman was missing.

EquuSearch located the body of a man believed to be taht of Goodman. The body was located floating in the waterway approximately 100 feet from the bridge. Justice of the Peace Tom Giliam ordered an autopsy. Goodman's family was on scene and were notified of the discovery.