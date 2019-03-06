Body of missing Newton Co. woman found, suspect charged

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office has charged 55-year-old Kevin Byerly for the death of Candice McKee, who went missing early Monday morning, March 4.

According to information from the county, McKee was rreported missing by her husband after she failed to show up for her shift at her job at Family Dollar in Buna. Her burned vehicle was found a short time later and a search for McKee began.

After searching the Sabine River for hours, authorities located a body believed to be that of the missing woman. Byerly was taken into custody and charged with murder. His bond was set at $1 million and he is currently being held at the Jasper County Jail.