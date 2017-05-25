Boil notice due to water valve replacement on 11th Street

The Beaumont Water Utilities Department will disrupt water service at the intersection of 11th Street and Washington Blvd on Wednesday, May 24 starting at 8 p.m. and concluding on Thursday, May 25 at 8 a.m. to replace a 20 inch water valve, City Manager Executive Assistant Chris Jarmon said in a release.

Customers in the affected area (see highlighted area on map) are advised to boil their water after the valve replacement project is complete. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, customers may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source. The City will notify customers once the boil water notice has been rescinded.

The intersection of Washington Blvd and 11th St will be closed and traffic detoured for the duration of the valve replacement project. Motorists are encouraged to follow all traffic signs.

- City of Beaumont