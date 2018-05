Jefferson County Courthouse in downtown Beaumont was in the process of being evacuated Tuesday morning, May 29, at 9:30 a.m. due to a phoned-in bomb threat, according to employees of the state offices housed in the building.

UPDATE: Doors to the Jefferson County Courthouse were open at 11 a.m., following an early-morning evacuation ordered when a phone caller dialed 9-1-1 to tell police a bomb was in the building.