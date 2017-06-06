Bomb threat at Jefferson County Courthouse

UPDATE: Capt. Crystal Holmes of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office gave the "all clear" at 12:44 p.m., signaling that the courthouse has reopened as no immediate threat was discovered following the bomb threat earlier today.

Holmes reported that the investigation into the threat would be conducted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the ATF and the FBI.

___

At 11:37 a.m. on June 5, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Captain Crystal Holmes reported that a bomb threat was made just "minutes ago" at the Jefferson County Courthouse at 1149 Pearl St. in downtown Beaumont .

According to the statement from Holmes, "We are taking precautions and conducting an evacuation at this time. Fire and EMS are on standby. No other information available at this time."

Holmes stated in the release the courthouse receptionist received the call making the bomb threat. More information will be forthcoming when available.