Boy killed in Vidor wreck

An 11-year-old boy was killed April 24 as a result of a collision in Vidor.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a reported crash at the intersection of FM 105 and Lakeview Cutoff at about 8 p.m. Emergency responders transported the boy to a Beaumont hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A preliminary DPS investigation indicated a 2014 Kia was traveling northbound on 105 at the same time a 1993 Chevrolet pickup was traveling southbound on the roadway. The Kia attempted to make a left turn onto Lakeview Cutoff into the path of the oncoming truck, resulting in the truck striking the passenger side of the Kia, of which the boy was a passenger.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to to a local hospital. The driver of the Chevrolet reportedly had serious injuries. The driver of the Kia appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries.