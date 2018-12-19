BPD announces increased enforcement during holidays

The Beaumont Police Department announced they will be amping up traffic enforcement through the coming weeks to encourage safe driving. According to a BPD release, the traffic enforcement will focus on driving while intoxicated offenses.

"This increased enforcement period will be from Dec. 15 to Dec. 31, covering both the Christmas and New Year holidays. BPD believes that all our citizens have the right to travel safely during the holiday season. Since Nov. 7, 2000, at least one person has died on Texas roadways every day and with over 3,000 deaths on Texas roadways in 2018, our goal is to reduce traffic crashes and fatalities involving impaired drivers."

BPD also listed a number of driving tips:

-Be courteous to other drivers;

-Always buckle up, every occupant, every ride;

-Pay attention, focus on driving when behind the wheel, put your phone away or turn it off;

-Drive to conditions, slow down when weather conditions are unfavorable;

-Leave plenty of space between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you;

-Never drive after drinking alcohol or consuming other drugs or medications that cause drowsiness;

-Slow down or move over for flashing lights - a law enforcement vehicle, emergency vehicle, tow truck or TxDOT vehicle that may be stopped along the side of the road.