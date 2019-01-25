BPD arrest father for shooting that injured 1-year-old, girlfriend

The Beaumont Police Department arrested the father of a 1-year-old, who was injured Thursday, Jan. 24, during a shoot out at a Beaumont residence.

According to a news release from BPD, detectives, agents from the ATF and DEA have been working together to investigate the home invasion/double shooting that left the boy and his 24-year-old pregnant mother severely injured.

"Preliminary investigation has revealed that 26-year-old Anthony Madrid was inside the residence with his 24-year-old pregnant girlfriend and 1-year-old son when multiple subjects entered the residence as a part of an on-going feud involving narcotics and illegal activity. During the altercation, Madrid retrieved an AK-style rifle (one of several illegal firearms located in the home) and fired shots, which struck the woman and child. The subjects fled the area and Madrid called 911, then drove his girlfriend and child to a local hospital.

"Madrid's conflicting statements about the incident, as well as his lengthy criminal history, led investigators to believe taht this incident stemmed from some type of narcotics or other illegal activity. During the course of the investigation, detectives located numerous pieces of evidence indicating that narcotics were being distributed out of the residence. A search of the home revealed two cases of liquid promethazine, approximately 1.5 kilos of cocaine, a large amount of cash and four firearms (two of which were stolen).

"ATF agents, working with the U.S. Attorney's Office have charged Madrid with use of a firearm in a drug dealing act and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. He was arrested last night and transported to Lasalle Corrections Facility on those two federal charges. Madrid is currently out on bond from a November 2018 Harris County arrest in which he was found to be in possession of 1 kilo of cocainee. he is also on parole and has served numerous sentences in state jail for drug possession.

"Additional state charges are expected."