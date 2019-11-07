BPD arrest suspect in auto burglaries

Beaumont Police officers have arrested a suspect they believe is responsible for multiple auto burglaries in the city on Nov. 1.

At 4:14 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to the Residence Inn, located at 5380 Clearwater Ct, in reference to a suspicious silver Infiniti in the parking lot, the car seen on multiple surveillance videos from the burglaries. Officers arrived and detained the suspect, identified as Mark Timothy Roberts, a 28-year-old Beaumont resident.

During the investigation, evidence was located that tied Roberts to at least one auto burglary and an auto theft. Roberts spoke with Detectives before being transported to the Jefferson County Jail where he was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and burglary of a motor vehicle. The investigation is on-going.

BPD would like to thank the citizens who obtained surveillance video that captured the suspect committing the crimes and the vigilant citizen who called in the suspicious activity at Residence Inn.