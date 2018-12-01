BPD arrests man for evading officers

The Beaumont Police Department responded to a call regarding a burglary suspect vehicle stopped in the roadway around Broadway and Sixth streets on Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. Officers attempted to make contact with the driver, later identified as John Foutz, 35, of Beaumont, when he fled in the vehicle.

Foutz lost control of the vehicle in the 4900 block of Pine Street and then attempted to evade officers on foot. He was quickly apprehended and placed under arrest for evading detention in a motor vehicle and evading arrest on foot.