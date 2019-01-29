BPD arrests two for evading

Beaumont pollice officers arrested two following a short pursuit that started in south Beaumont and resulted in the suspect vehicle crashing near the intersection of Rusk and Sixth streets.

According to a Beaumont Police Department news release, officers were patrolling in the 2300 block Hebert Street when they obserrved a red Chevy Tahoe commit several moving violations. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle but the driver, identified as 26-year-old Virginia Calhoun, fled from police through Beaumont before losing control of the vehicle near Rusk and Sixth Street.

Calhoun was apprehended at the scene, but the passenger, 24-year-old Jerrick Odell, opted to flee on foot from the veehicle. Following a short search, Odell was discovered hiding under a vehicle at a residence on North Sixth Street.

The two were arrested and transported to Jefferson County Correctional Facility. Calhoun was charged with evading detention with a motor vehicle with a $2,500 bond. Odell was charged with evading arrest, evading detention with a motor vehicle and is also being held on a credit card abuse charge.