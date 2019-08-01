BPD asking for public's help

The Beaumont Police Department is asking for assistance from the public in identifying a man caught on camera performing lewd acts at Parkdale Mall.

On July 6, at about 10:45 a.m., an unidentified black male followed a female employee from JC Penney into the mall. Officers report that she felt uneasy by his actions and had the department store's loss prevention check their video.

The man was captured on the store's CCTV system masturbating while standing next to the front doors of the store.

The employee described him as 5-foot-9-inches to 5-foot-10-inches and weighing about 150 pounds. She stated he had several tattoos, including a facial tattoo on his left cheek.

Anyone able to identify the man is asked to contact Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS.