BPD finds gun, drugs during fatal wreck investigation

At about 6:30 a.m. Monday, May 13, the Beaumont Police Department was called to a fatal collision involving a motorcycle on Interstate 10 near the Magnolia overpass.

Witness statements showed the motorcycle was operating at a very high rate of speed when he struck the concrete retaining wall on the inside eastbound lane. The driver was thrown from the motorcycle into the oncoming westbound traffic, where he was struck by several vehicles.

As officers investigated the scene, they discovered the motorcycle was reported stolen out of Houston. They also located a handgun along with a large quantitiy of narcotics and cash.

The operator was identified as Stewart Dundee Henderson, 30, of Dayton.