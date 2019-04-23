BPD hunting for Easter homicide suspect

UPDATE: On Monday, April 22, Tristan Kavon Jackson, 23, of Beaumont, and Donaldvan Joseph Williams, 24, of Beaumont, presented to the Beaumont Police Department and asked to speak with detectives. The two were considered persons of interest in the shooting at the time. Both men gave statements to detectives with Jackson telling officers he was responsible for shooting Darrell Howard.

He was arrested for murder and booked into Jefferson County Correctional Facility where he is currently being held on a $1 million bond.

The Beaumont Police Department responded to E&L Touch of Class - a business located on Concord - at about 2 a.m. Sunday, April 21, in reference to shots fired.

Arriving officers found an unresponsive 43-year-old Beaumont man, identified as Darrell Howard, laying near the street with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Officers attempted to administer first aid and EMS transported Howardto a local hospital in critical condition. He was promptly admitted for surgery but ultimately died from his wounds.

BPD is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect spotted on surveillance video. Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at (409) 832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS.