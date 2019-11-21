BPD investigating 4 weekend robberies

Beaumont police are investigating multiple aggravated robberies that occured over the weekend.

On Friday, Nov. 15, at 12:55 p.m. an aggravated robbery of an individual occurred near Holst and Helbig.

On Sunday, Nov. 17, at 9:15 p.m. an aggravated robbery of an individual occurred in the area of Hayes and Cleveland.

On Sunday, Nov. 17, at 9:40 p.m. an aggravated robbery of two individuals occurred in the parking lot of the Harbor Apartments at 4040 Crow Road

On Sunday, Nov. 17, at 10:20 p.m. an aggravated robbery of an individual occurred in the 1900 block of Harrison.

The cases are under investigation. Based on witness statements, there are similarities in some of the robberies, however it is unclear at this time, how many are related. In each robbery, the actors are described as 2-3 black males in their teens to early twenties, armed with black handguns, demanding money and property (cell phones, wallets etc.) from the victims.

BPD would like to remind our citizens to stay vigilant and always be aware of your surroundings. If you are approached by someone who is armed and demanding your property, comply. No property is worth risking your life. Try to remain calm and get as much descriptive information about the suspects (race, gender, clothing description, physical description, tattoos, description of weapon, vehicle description, license plate, direction of travel) and call 911 immediately. If you see something, say something.

If you have any information about these crimes, call Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS(8477).