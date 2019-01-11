BPD investigating armed robbery

Around 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 10, Beaumont police officers responded to 7-Eleven on Calder Avenue in reference to an aggravated robbery. Witnesses reported that three black males armed with handguns entered the store and robbed the clerk of money and tobacco products.

They then fled the area on foot to a black extended cab truck waiting for them behind Tia Juanitas. The suspect vehicle was last seen heading eastbound on Laurel Street.

Suspect No. 1 was described as having a dark complexion, in his late teens to early 20s, about 5-foot-7-inches, wearing blue jeans, dark hoodie, red undershirt, black and white slide shoes and concealing his face with a something white over his forehead and red over his face. He was armed with a handgun.

Suspect No. 2 had a dark complexion, teen to early 20s, about 5-foot-7-inches, wearing black pants with a white stripe, red hoodie cinched around his face, black shoes and armed with a handgun.

Suspect No. 3 was approximately 5-foot-5-inches, wearing black pants, black hoodie, black shoes with white soles and was also armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information relating to this or any crime is asked to contact Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS.