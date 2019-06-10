BPD investigating gunfight

On June 8, at about 12:30 p.m., the Beaumont Police Department was called to the 800 block of Porter in reference to a shooting victim.

Officers' preliminary investigation revealed an ongoing disturbance between several individduals in the area led to an exchange of gunfire.

During the incident, a female bystander was struck in the shoulder. She was transported to a nearby hospital where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

BPD reports the investigation is ongoing.