BPD investigating homicide

The Beaumont Police Department was called to a residence in the 600 block of Elgie in reference to shots fired on Friday, Oct. 18, just before midnight. When officers arrived, the found a gunshot victim deceased inside the residence.

According to witnesses at the scene, a suspect entered the residence, shot the victim the fled in a silver, older model SUV. The victim was identified as 57-year-old Billy Joe Hayes, a Beaumont resident.

Detectives ask anyone in the surrounding area to review surveillance cameras to check footage between 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. for anything that could be helpful in the investigation. Contact BPD at (409) 832-1234 or Southeast Crime Stoppers (409) 833-TIPS (8477).